HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

INDIA alliance to approach court on medical admission issue, says Opposition leader

November 22, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Opposition leader R. Siva addressing a meeting of INDIA alliance at CPI (M) office. 

Opposition leader R. Siva addressing a meeting of INDIA alliance at CPI (M) office. 

The INDIA alliance will soon approach the court, seeking a probe into the “mishandling” of this year’s medical admission by Centralised Admission Committee (Centac) in Puducherry, Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva said on Wednesday.

Interacting with reporters at the office of CPI (M), the DMK leader said Centac has violated the guidelines issued by the National Medical Commission and also the orders of the Supreme Court in MBBS admission. 

“The Lt. Governor has publicly admitted that some of the officials have erred in the admission process. However, no action has been initiated against the officials. Every year, there are problems related to medical admission and so, we are going to approach the court soon. The government itself should have ordered a probe after complaints surfaced,” he said. 

Mr. Siva said, the INDIA alliance has decided to organise a public campaign to expose the “mishandling” of medical admission and “misdeeds” by Centac. 

The NDA government in Puducherry has failed to fulfil any of the promises. The government has only succeeded in closing public sector undertakings and in privatising entities, the Opposition leader said. 

Others who attended the meeting include Congress leader Neela Gangadharan, CPI secretary A. M Saleem, CPI M secretary R. Rajangam, CPI M leaders T. Murugan and V. Perumal.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.