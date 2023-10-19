Independent Puducherry legislator seeks clarification over developments in Cabinet

October 19, 2023 02:00 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Independent legislator G. Nehru alias Kuppusamy has demanded a clarification from Chief Minister N. Rangasamy over the recent developments in his Cabinet.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Mr. Nehru said people were casting doubts about the survival of the government, in the light of recent political developments.

Without directly referring to the resignation letter that Minister for Transport S. Chandira Priyanga had put in, Mr. Nehru, a supporter of the Chief Minister’s AINRC-led NDA government in Puducherry, said “There is a crisis in the Cabinet. People believe there will be a change of guard after the Lok Sabha elections. The Chief Minister should clarify what is going on with regard to the political developments that have taken place of late,” he said.

Mr. Nehru also clarified that his support was not to any party or bloc. “My support is only to Mr. Rangasamy,” he said. He said it was a widely-held belief that the Centre was trying to put hurdles in the way of the Chief Minister through the Lt Governor and the Chief Secretary. The Chief Secretary and the Secretaries, he charged, were not cooperating with the government to initiate welfare and development programmes.

