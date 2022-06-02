Independent MLA protests against official apathy

Independent legislator Nehru alias Kuppusamy staging a sit-in inside the Public Works Department office to protest against the negligence shown by officials in implementing Smart City projects in his Orleanpet constituency on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

June 02, 2022 18:55 IST

Legislator withdrew agitation after PWD officials assured him to look into the grievance