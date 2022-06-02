Independent MLA protests against official apathy

Special Correspondent June 02, 2022 18:55 IST

Independent legislator Nehru alias Kuppusamy staging a sit-in inside the Public Works Department office to protest against the negligence shown by officials in implementing Smart City projects in his Orleanpet constituency on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Legislator withdrew agitation after PWD officials assured him to look into the grievance

Independent legislator Nehru alias Kuppusamy and his supporters on Thursday staged a sit-in inside the Public Works Department office to protest against the negligence shown by the government towards his constituency in implementing Smart City projects. The legislator withdrew the agitation only after the PWD officials assured to look into his grievances. A release issued by Mr. Nehru’s office said the government had deliberately ignored the Orleanpet constituency in implementing projects under the Smart City scheme. Several works related to road improvement, providing drinking water connectivity and sewage connection have not been taken up by the government. The government had even failed to improve the New Bus stand that fell under the Orleanpet constituency, the release said. He said only constituencies represented by ruling party members are given importance to in implementing Smart City projects.



