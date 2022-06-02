Independent MLA protests against official apathy
Legislator withdrew agitation after PWD officials assured him to look into the grievance
Independent legislator Nehru alias Kuppusamy and his supporters on Thursday staged a sit-in inside the Public Works Department office to protest against the negligence shown by the government towards his constituency in implementing Smart City projects.
The legislator withdrew the agitation only after the PWD officials assured to look into his grievances.
A release issued by Mr. Nehru’s office said the government had deliberately ignored the Orleanpet constituency in implementing projects under the Smart City scheme. Several works related to road improvement, providing drinking water connectivity and sewage connection have not been taken up by the government. The government had even failed to improve the New Bus stand that fell under the Orleanpet constituency, the release said.
He said only constituencies represented by ruling party members are given importance to in implementing Smart City projects.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.