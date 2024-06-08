GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Independent legislator stresses need for course correction in AINRC-BJP government’s style of functioning

Mr. Kuppusamy, a supporter of the AINRC in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly, told reporters that the defeat of BJP candidate and Home Minister A. Namassivayam should be an eye-opener for Chief Minister N. Rangasamy

Published - June 08, 2024 08:39 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Independent legislator Nehru alias Kuppusamy. File

Independent legislator Nehru alias Kuppusamy. File | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Independent legislator Nehru, alias Kuppusamy, has urged Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to make a course correction in the style of functioning of the AINRC-BJP government in view of the drubbing that the National Democratic Alliance faced in the 2024 Lok Sabha election in the Union Territory.

Mr. Kuppusamy, a supporter of the AINRC in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly, told reporters that the defeat of BJP candidate and Home Minister A. Namassivayam should be an eye-opener for the Chief Minister.

In the 2021 Assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to make Puducherry the ‘BEST’ (Business, Education, Spiritual and Tourism hub) Union Territory in the country. Mr. Rangasamy had also promised to obtain Statehood, reopen ration shops and the closed textile mills in the Union Territory. However, both the governments failed to fulfil these promises, the legislator said.

Additionally, allegations of corruption and law and order issues have led to the defeat of Mr. Namassivayam, he added. ‘“If the government continues with the same attitude, people of the Union Territory would teach the AINRC-BJP a bigger lesson in the 2026 Assembly election. This general election, the BJP got only lesser number of seats and they will have to depend on allies to run the government. The Chief Minister should put pressure on the Prime Minister to get Statehood for the Union Territory,” he said.

