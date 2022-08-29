Independent legislator stages walkout from Assembly

Independent legislator G. Nehru, alias Kuppusamy, talking to the media after staging the walkout. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Independent legislator G. Nehru, alias Kuppusamy, on Monday staged a walkout from the Assembly to protest against the Speaker’s decision to expunge certain remarks made by him against Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva.

Mr. Nehru tried to make certain allegations against Mr. Siva during Zero Hour. After DMK members raised an objection, the Speaker refused to permit Mr. Nehru to speak further on the subject, and gave a ruling expunging all his remarks from the Assembly records.

The Speaker gave the ruling after Chief Minister N. Rangasamy expressed his displeasure over allegations of a personal nature being made in the Assembly .

“I have decided to stage a walkout as the government did not allow me to speak in the Assembly,” Mr. Nehru said.