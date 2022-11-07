Independent legislator stages protest in Puducherry, alleges negligence by Chief Minister to Yanam constituency

Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok claims he was ignored by the government for the only reason that he had defeated the Chief Minister in the Assembly polls, withdraws sit-in after an audience with Rangasamy

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
November 07, 2022 19:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaker R. Selvam trying to persuade Independent legislator Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok to withdraw his protest inside the Puducherry Assembly on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

ADVERTISEMENT

Independent legislator Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok on Monday started a sit-in agitation in front of the Assembly to highlight, as he said, the ‘negligence shown by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to Yanam constituency‘ . He gave up the protest after a meeting with the Chief Minister.

“I have been ignored by the Chief Minister. My grievances related to constituency development are not addressed, “ he told media at the Assembly. 

Mr. Ashok won the seat defeating the Chief Minister who had opted for Yanam as a second seat in the 2021 Assembly polls. Since his victory, the legislator has been associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Assembly. Mr. Ashok said he was ignored by the government for the only reason that he had defeated the Chief Minister in the Assembly polls.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The agitation which began at around 10 a.m. continued till about 3 p.m. He withdrew the agitation after Chief Minister gave him an audience. Speaker R. Selvam had also met the legislator while he staged the protest. 

In the last Assembly session too, the legislator had expressed displeasure against the government for not allocating office building at Yanam.  He had accused the government of giving preference to former Minister Malladi Krishna Rao. Mr. Rao, considered close to the Chief Minister, was appointed Special Representative to New Delhi after Rangasamy’s AlI India N. R. Congress and BJP came to power. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Ashok is the second Independent legislator to stage a protest against the Chief Minister in the Assembly.  Two months ago, P. Angalane, who is also considered close to the BJP, had staged a protest in the Assembly alleging negligence to his constituency. The agitation by Mr. Angalane had evoked strong protest from AINRC legislators. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app