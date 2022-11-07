Independent legislator stages protest in Puducherry, alleges negligence by Chief Minister to Yanam constituency

Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok claims he was ignored by the government for the only reason that he had defeated the Chief Minister in the Assembly polls, withdraws sit-in after an audience with Rangasamy

Independent legislator Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok on Monday started a sit-in agitation in front of the Assembly to highlight, as he said, the ‘negligence shown by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to Yanam constituency‘ . He gave up the protest after a meeting with the Chief Minister.

“I have been ignored by the Chief Minister. My grievances related to constituency development are not addressed, “ he told media at the Assembly.

Mr. Ashok won the seat defeating the Chief Minister who had opted for Yanam as a second seat in the 2021 Assembly polls. Since his victory, the legislator has been associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Assembly. Mr. Ashok said he was ignored by the government for the only reason that he had defeated the Chief Minister in the Assembly polls.

The agitation which began at around 10 a.m. continued till about 3 p.m. He withdrew the agitation after Chief Minister gave him an audience. Speaker R. Selvam had also met the legislator while he staged the protest.

In the last Assembly session too, the legislator had expressed displeasure against the government for not allocating office building at Yanam. He had accused the government of giving preference to former Minister Malladi Krishna Rao. Mr. Rao, considered close to the Chief Minister, was appointed Special Representative to New Delhi after Rangasamy’s AlI India N. R. Congress and BJP came to power.

Mr. Ashok is the second Independent legislator to stage a protest against the Chief Minister in the Assembly. Two months ago, P. Angalane, who is also considered close to the BJP, had staged a protest in the Assembly alleging negligence to his constituency. The agitation by Mr. Angalane had evoked strong protest from AINRC legislators.