Independent legislator, rights activists protest against power privatisation and court arrest

The Central government is trying to take away the rights of the Union Territory by thrusting privatisation of the Electricity Department upon it

February 08, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Representatives of various organisations on Wednesday staged a protest in Puducherry against installation of pre-paid meters.

Independent legislator Nehru alias Kuppusamy and representatives of various organisations on Wednesday courted arrest while staging a protest against power privatisation and installation of pre-paid electric meters. 

They held a demonstration near the office of the Electricity Department (ED). Leaders of various Tamil outfits and rights activists participated in the demonstration. Mr. Nehru, a supporter of AINRC and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in the ruling NDA alliance in Puducherry, had been spearheading a campaign after aligning with Tamil outfits for the cause of Statehood.

The MLA told media that the Central government was trying to take away the rights of the Union Territory by thrusting upon privatisation of the ED. He also criticised Minister for Power A. Namassivayam (BJP) for implementing the Centre’s plan to install pre-paid electric meters. The decision to install pre-paid electric meters would impact the poor and farmers. The free connections to economically weaker sections and farmers would be cut if the pre-paid meters were to be installed, he said. 

