Independent legislator Puducherry appointed senior vice-president of CAIT
Sivasankaran represents Ozhukarai Assembly segment
Independent legislator M. Sivasankaran, who represents Ozhukarai Assembly segment, has been appointed as senior vice-president of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). He is also currently serving as president of Puducherry Traders’ Federation.
Mr. Sivasankaran, is among the three Independent legislators who have extended support to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the legislative Assembly. CAIT is an apex body of various trading community comprising several trade bodies in the country.
