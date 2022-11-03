Independent legislator exhorts people to fight for Statehood

People of the Union Territory are being made slaves, says MLA Nehru

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
November 03, 2022 19:53 IST

Independent legislator Nehru alias Kuppusamy has exhorted people to fight for obtaining Statehood for Puducherry.

“People of the Union Territory are being made slaves. The elected government is being run by Centre using Lt. Governor, Chief Secretary and IAS officers. The government is not getting its due respect. People of the Union Territory should come forward to fight for Statehood. Our Chief Minister has also reiterated the demand during the Liberation Day address,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Nehru is one among the three Independents who had extended support to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy’s All India N R Congress in the National Democratic Alliance government. The other three Independents have extended support to Bharatiya Janata Party in the NDA.

The MLA said people were made to suffer due to the attitude of subsequent governments at Centre. It had become a difficult task to implement schemes due to the attitude of Centre and IAS officers deputed by the Union government, he added.

