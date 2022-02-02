Indefinite strike by electricity workers enters second day

Delegation of Cong., DMK, CPI and CPI(M) leaders meets CM

The indefinite strike called by the Electricity Engineers’ and Employees Privatisation Protest Committee (EEEPPC) against handing over power distribution in the Union Territory to a private entity entered the second day on Wednesday.

The workers squatted on the road near the head office of the Electricity Department as a mark of protest against Centre’s decision to privatise the power sector in the Union Territory.

A delegation of Congress, DMK, CPI and CPI (M) leaders on Wednesday met Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and sought his intervention to stop the privatisation move. Later in the evening, leaders of EEEPPC met the Chief Minister and Minister for Power A. Namassivayam at the Legislative Assembly complex to find a solution to end the strike.

On Tuesday evening, people had staged protest at several places, including Muthialpet and Marappalam demanding restoration of power supply. From day one of the strike, the workers are not attending to any power failure calls and maintenance works.

The government has appealed to the Electricity Engineers’ and Employees Privatisation Protest Committee to call off the strike.

Govt. appeal

Shortly after holding talks with committee members, Mr. Namassivayam told reporters that the government has appealed to the employees to resume work.

“The government will again talk to the Centre after assessing the pros and cons of privatisation. We have assured the employees that the administration will not take any step detrimental to the interests of workers. The government has appealed to the employees to withdraw their indefinite strike,” he said.