Incumbent L-G Radhakrishnan to deliver customary address in the Assembly on Wednesday

Published - July 30, 2024 12:36 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
As scheduled, the incumbent Lieutenant-Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan will deliver the customary address on Wednesday.

| Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

There will be no change in the schedule of the proceedings of the Legislative Assembly due to the appointment of new Lieutenant-Governor K. Kailashnathan after the government convened the budget session of the Assembly, said a government source.

As scheduled, the incumbent Lieutenant-Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan will deliver the customary address at around 9. 30 a.m. on Wednesday, marking the beginning of the budget session of the Puducherry Assembly.

The house would adjourn after the customary address and re-assemble the next day for discussion on the Lieutenant-Governor’s address. The annual budget will be presented on August 2, the source said. “The swearing-in of the new Lieutenant-Governor will happen after the commencement of the session. So, as per schedule, Mr. Radhakrishnan will deliver the address,” the source said.

Two days ago, President Droupadi Murmu appointed Mr Kailashnathan, a retired Gujarat cadre IAS officer, as the next Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry after Mr. Radhakrishnan was made the Governor of Maharashtra. Consultations are on at the government level to fix the date for the swearing-in of the new Lieutenant-Governor. “The swearing-in is likely to happen end of this week or early next week,” the source said.

Farewell

The government is organising a farewell for Mr. Radhakrishnan on Wednesday. A guard of honour will be held at Raj Nivas after the house adjourns for the day, the government source said.

