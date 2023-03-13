Increased allocation in Budget to boost agriculture sector in Puducherry

March 13, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Envisaging a boost to agriculture and farmers’ welfare with an allocation of ₹159.36 crore, the Puducherry Budget for 2023-24 announced a host of measures ranging across additional incentives, encouraging cultivation of traditional paddy varieties, establishing seed hubs and introducing solar-power-driven borewells for ryots.

The Budget which was presented in the Assembly by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy proposed to promote organic farming practices under the ‘Paramparaghat Krishi Vikas Yojana’ Scheme. It proposed to bring around 600 hectares under organic farming cultivation during 2023-24 and 2024-2025.

The Budget, which has stepped up allocation for the sector from the ₹137.54 crore in 2022-23, proposes to encourage organic farming, use recycled crop residues and farm animals’ waste, extend production incentives at ₹8,000 per acre for two paddy growing seasons towards promoting traditional varieties of paddy and enhance income for the farmers growing traditional varieties under organic farming, and extend 50% subsidy for the purchase of 1,000 litre capacity portable bio-gas units for farmers.

As part of additional production incentives, the Budget proposed an additional input subsidy of ₹2,000 to the existing production incentive of ₹3,000 per acre for pulses. The production incentive for groundnut would be raised from ₹5,000 per acre to ₹8,000 per acre, for sesame from ₹3,000 to ₹5,000 per acre and for millets from ₹5,000 per acre to ₹7,000 per acre.

It is also proposed to implement Micro Irrigation Scheme by availing funds from the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) and Micro Irrigation Fund for NABARD and extend 90% subsidy for small and marginal farmers, 75% subsidy for big farmers and free of cost for Scheduled Caste farmers.

Pointing to the presence of around 6,700 borewells in the Union Territory that were being operated for irrigation purpose by the farmers, Mr. Rangasamy said the government, which already supplies free electricity to the farmers operating motor pump sets for agriculture purposes, would consult Renewable Energy Agency Puducherry to explore possibilities of implementing solar power operated borewells for farmers. An amount of ₹1 crore has been allocated for the purpose.

Under the sub-mission on Agricultural mechanisation scheme, it is proposed to continue distribution with subsidy of tractors, power tillers, combined harvesters, drones, etc., to the farmers along with distributing organic agricultural inputs at 75% subsidy and free of cost to Scheduled Caste farmers to improve soil health and agricultural production.

The Budget envisaged increasing the incentive for seed production at the rate of ₹10 and ₹12 for certified seeds of paddy and groundnut/pulses and ₹14 and ₹17 for foundation seeds of paddy and groundnut/pulses respectively.

It is also proposed to extend the subsidy at 75% to general farmers and 90% to Scheduled Caste farmers and establish “seed villages” and “seed hubs” for production and timely distribution of seeds.

A sum of ₹one crore has been allocated to the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Krishi Vigyan Kendra, the country’s first Krishi Vigyan Kendra to construct training centre, farmers’ rest house and rehabilitation of existing building in connection with its golden jubilee, an Integrated Agricultural Extension Centre with a 50-member seating capacity. Farmers meeting hall at Ariyur and Karikalampakkam and an integrated Agricultural Complex in the Office of the Joint Director of Agriculture, Villianur for Agricultural Engineering and Horticulture sections are among the other proposals.

To encourage agricultural export, it is proposed to implement a new scheme for farmers cultivating jasmine from 5 to 10 cents of land. Action will be taken for implementation of Ground Water Recharging Scheme through rainwater harvesting and recharging with surplus water.