Rain inundates low-lying areas in Puducherry

Chief Minister inspects affected areas in town; Education Department declares holiday for all schools today

Incessant rain due to Cyclone Burevi inundated several low-lying areas in Puducherry, for a second consecutive day, on Friday.

Waterlogging was reported at Indira Gandhi Square, 45-feet Road, Venketa Nagar, Rainbow Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Chellan Nagar, Boomiyanpet, Sudhana Nagar, Pavanan Nagar, Nainarmandapam, Aravindhar Nagar and the Muthialpet area.

Inundation was also reported in several rural areas in Bahour, Villianur, Nettapakkam and Madagadipet.

18.9 cm rainfall

The region recorded 189 mm of rainfall, from December 3, a Revenue Department official said.

Civic authorities deployed motor pumps to drain out excess water at Indira Gandhi Square, Venketa Nagar and on the 45-feet Road.

Traffic snarls were reported in several parts of the town, including Indira Gandhi Square and the 45-feet Road, due to flooding. “It was almost a repeat of what happened during the rain due to Cyclone Nivar. Water started receding by Friday evening,” said Rathesh, a resident of Venkata Nagar.

The Education Department has declared a holiday for all government and private schools on Saturday. Classes will not be held for students of classes 10, 11 and 12 due to the rain, a release said.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy inspected waterlogged areas in the town.