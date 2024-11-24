 />

Incentives for wards of ex-servicemen in Puducherry

Published - November 24, 2024 04:40 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Puducherry Legislative Assembly Speaker R. Selvam on Sunday (November 24, 2024) distributed cash incentives to wards of ex-servicemen for excellence in academics. A total of 17 awards were given away to students who excelled in the classes X and XII examinations in the academic year 2023-24. He congratulated the students and wished them success in their future endeavours.

The programme was organised by the Tri Services Veterans and Veer Naris Welfare Association, Puducherry.

The Speaker also distributed financial assistance of ₹2,500 each to 16 ex-servicemen and Veer Naris who are non-pensioners.

Lawspet MLA M. Vaithiyanathan and N. Mohan, president of the Association were present.

