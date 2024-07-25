ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugural freight service at Chinna Babu Samudram

Published - July 25, 2024 11:49 pm IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchchirapalli Division of Southern Railway operated its first freight service from the Chinna Babu Samudram Goods Shed. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tiruchchirappalli Division of Southern Railway has successfully loaded its first-ever parcel cargo express train at Chinna Babu Samudram Goods shed to Palwal (Haryana State).

A press note from the Railways said the freight run signalled the opening of new business opportunities and expansion of the service basket.

The inaugural train consisting of 25 wagons was loaded with consignment comprising of 5,346 boxes of Whirlpool washing machines weighing 160.8 tonnes. The total freight amounting to ₹16.57 lakh was collected for this inaugural run.

According to the Railways, the service is a result of continuous efforts since 2022, under the Business Development Unit (BDU) initiative, aiming to enhance cargo handling capabilities and attract more business in the region.

The Tiruchi Division anticipates loading of four to five rakes per month on average, thereby establishing a regular and reliable service for transporting goods.

M.S. Anbalagan, Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchchirappalli Division, commended the persistent team effort which was instrumental in bringing this initiative to fruition.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

