In special drive, 3,000 street lights repaired

PUDUCHERRY

20 November 2020 00:04 IST

Electricity Department has introduced new grievance redress mechanism

The Puducherry Electricity Department recently rectified or replaced 3,000 defective street lights across the city during a special drive taken up between November 2 and 12.

According to the Superintending Engineer concerned, the campaign to improve the lighting on the city’s roads had been launched ahead of the festival of lights.

The department has put in place mechanisms for the consumers to register electricity-related complaints. The newly-launched WhatsApp number (9489080401) will function for voice and video calls every working Tuesday and Thursday from 4.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

A centralised toll-free number 18004251912 (or 1912 from a BSNL landline) is functioning round-the-clock to enable the public to register fuse of call, disruption in power supply or any other power-related issues.

Electricity-related complaints are being referred by the police department from their toll-free lines 1031 directly to the Executive Engineer (Operation and Maintenance) concerned.

Apart from these, the department accepts consumer petitions at the Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum at No. 6, 17th Cross Street, Anna Nagar, Puducherry 605 005.

The public can also lodge complaints with field officials and executive engineers, Superintending Engineers or head of departments.