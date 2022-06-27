In Puducherry, girl students perform better in Class XI exams

Union Territory registers 90.90 pass percentage

Girl students have performed better than boys in the plus one examination here, the results of which were announced on Monday.

The pass percentage among girl students was 95.30 while 86.15% of the boys cleared the exams. The Union Territory registered a pass percentage of 90.90. The government schools in Puducherry and Karaikal registered a pass percentage of 81. 97, the Directorate of School Education said in a release.

In terms of numbers, of the total 14,845 students -- 7,703 girls and 7,142 boys -- who appeared for the examination from both the regions, 13,495 students have passed.

The overall pass percentage in Puducherry region was 91.83 and Karaikal region was 86. 00. Of the 53 schools which offered plus one course in Puducherry and Karaikal, only one school could secure 100% results, data released by the department revealed.

Around 250 students have secured centum in various subjects. The maximum number of students who secured centum was in Computer Applications (60 students), Accountancy (43), Biology (34), Computer Science (24), Economics (23), Commerce (21), Mathematics (17), Physics (17), Business Maths (5), Chemistry (4) and Zoology (2). None of the students secured centum in Language and Botany, data revealed.