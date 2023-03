Government Medical College employees protest seeking regularisation of services

March 06, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

More than hundred employees of Indira Gandhi Government Medical College on Monday resorted to a protest inside the campus seeking regularisation of their service. They wanted the government to make them permanent employees of the medical college. Some of the employees climbed on the rooftop of the hospital giving anxious moments to the police. ADVERTISEMENT

