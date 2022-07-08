In a new high, U.T. records 194 COVID-19 cases

Test positivity rate stands at 8.16%, case fatality rate 1.17% and recovery rate 98.38%

Fresh COVID-19 cases shot up to 194, the highest single-day numbers of the recent resurgence, against 109 recoveries on Friday. The positivity rate rose above 8%. Puducherry recorded 159 of the new cases, which were detected from 2,377 tests, followed by Karaikal (28), Yanam (6) and Mahe (1). The test positivity rate was 8.16%, case fatality rate 1.17% and recovery rate 98.38%. The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 748 active cases (13 patients in hospital and 735 in home isolation), a total of 1,67,408 cases and 1,64,698 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 23.03 lakh tests carried out so far, over 19.46 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 837 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 17,49,414 vaccine doses.