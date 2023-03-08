ADVERTISEMENT

In a bid to promote honorary cards, BJP Ministers, legislators, MP, senior functionaries surrender ration cards

March 08, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Civil Supplies Department had last week announced its decision to introduce honorary ration cards for residents who wish not to avail any freebies from government

The Hindu Bureau

BJP Ministers, legislators, MP and party president surrendering their ration cards to Civil Supplies Director S. Sakthivel in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

BJP Ministers, legislators, Member of Parliament and party senior functionaries on Wednesday surrendered their ration cards in an effort to promote honorary cards among income tax paying residents of the Union Territory. 

The Civil Supplies Department had last week announced its decision to introduce honorary ration cards for residents who wish not to avail any freebies from government. 

As per the call given by the department, BJP Ministers A.Namassivayam, Sai J. Saravanan Kumar, Member of Parliament S.Selvaganabathy, legislators P.M.L Kalyanasundaram, A. John Kumar and party president V. Saminathan met Director of Civil Supplies S. Sakthivel and surrendered their existing ration cards. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Saminathan said three nominated legislators and Independent legislator M. Sivasankaran have also surrendered the cards. In the coming days, senior functionaries of the party would also surrender their cards.  Talking to reporters, Mr. Namassivayam said the government wanted to promote honorary cards. Obtaining such cards will help in assisting residents get all government services, other than free rice and other freebies. He also urged the Director to give necessary instructions to the staff to redress the grievances of the people without much delay. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US