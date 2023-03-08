HamberMenu
In a bid to promote honorary cards, BJP Ministers, legislators, MP, senior functionaries surrender ration cards

The Civil Supplies Department had last week announced its decision to introduce honorary ration cards for residents who wish not to avail any freebies from government

March 08, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
BJP Ministers, legislators, MP and party president surrendering their ration cards to Civil Supplies Director S. Sakthivel in Puducherry on Wednesday.

BJP Ministers, legislators, MP and party president surrendering their ration cards to Civil Supplies Director S. Sakthivel in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

BJP Ministers, legislators, Member of Parliament and party senior functionaries on Wednesday surrendered their ration cards in an effort to promote honorary cards among income tax paying residents of the Union Territory. 

The Civil Supplies Department had last week announced its decision to introduce honorary ration cards for residents who wish not to avail any freebies from government. 

As per the call given by the department, BJP Ministers A.Namassivayam, Sai J. Saravanan Kumar, Member of Parliament S.Selvaganabathy, legislators P.M.L Kalyanasundaram, A. John Kumar and party president V. Saminathan met Director of Civil Supplies S. Sakthivel and surrendered their existing ration cards. 

Mr. Saminathan said three nominated legislators and Independent legislator M. Sivasankaran have also surrendered the cards. In the coming days, senior functionaries of the party would also surrender their cards.  Talking to reporters, Mr. Namassivayam said the government wanted to promote honorary cards. Obtaining such cards will help in assisting residents get all government services, other than free rice and other freebies. He also urged the Director to give necessary instructions to the staff to redress the grievances of the people without much delay. 

