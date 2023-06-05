Improve infrastructure and manpower at hospitals in Puducherry: CPI

June 05, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry unit of the CPI has called for improving basic infrastructure in government hospitals in the wake of the recent death of an accident victim in Karaikal, allegedly due to a lack of proper medical care.

In a statement, A.M. Saleem, CPI Secretary, said the incident highlighted the plight of most government hospitals under the Department of Health. Reportedly, 147 posts for specialists, 100 posts each for doctors and nurses and 48 pharmacist posts were lying vacant, he said.

The CPI demanded immediate steps to fill up all the vacancies in the Health Department and fully equip the hospitals with all facilities to meet emergencies.

Mr. Saleem appealed to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, who holds the Health portfolio, to give special attention to this issue. He added that the government should not abdicate its primary responsibility of safeguarding the valuable lives of the people by pointing fingers at officials.