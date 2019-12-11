Puducherry

Improve beat policing: Bedi

Kiran Bedi

Kiran Bedi   | Photo Credit: T_Singaravelou

Collector told to take follow-up measures

In a video-conference with District Collector T. Arun on Tuesday, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has stressed the need to improve beat policing.

Ms. Bedi in a message said the District Collector was asked to take follow-up measures on improving the beat system.

Intensify patrolling

She also asked the Collector to instal closed circuit television cameras and improve police patrolling in the Kurumbapet dumpyard.

She also wanted the Collector’s office to be strengthened to prepare for expansive duties in anticipation of census, local body elections and re-survey.

The Collector was asked to fix a timeline for digitisation of land records in Puducherry, Mahe and Karaikal regions. The Collectorate should publish the list of waterbodies recovered and restored in Puducherry.

In the light of recent drowning in Sankaraparani river, the Lt. Governor also wanted the government to put up warning sign boards on river banks under the corporate social responsibility plan.

She also wanted one gynaecologist from Puducherry be posted to Yanam on a rotational basis.

Comments
