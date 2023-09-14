Implementation of Ayushman Bharat riddled with flaws, poor patients denied benefits of flagship scheme, alleges Puducherry Congress chief Vaithilingam

September 14, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Puducherry PCC president and MP V. Vaithlingam on Thursday said the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat medical insurance scheme in the Union Territory was riddled with flaws and deficiencies that served to defeat the purpose of the flagship scheme.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Vaithilingam said the worst-affected by the faulty implementation of the scheme were the poor.

While he had repeatedly raised the issues concerning the scheme, including the non-utilisation of allocated funds, the government was yet to respond in any effective way to remedy the implementation of the scheme, the PCC chief said.

Apart from lack of clear data on the number of people enrolled in the scheme, the government was yet to issue Ayushman insurance cards to beneficiaries or notify the hospitals where the benefit can be availed of, he said. In the prevailing situation, patients in outlying exclaves, were denied insurance cover for treatment at hospitals of neighbouring States, he said.

The PCC chief also blamed the inefficiency of the administration to scale up monsoon preparedness and cleanliness operations — aggravated by the delay in awarding tender for garbage disposal — coupled with the inadequacies in community health sector for the two dengue deaths that occurred in Puducherry.

Mr. Vaithilingam felt the fact that the health portfolio was with the Chief Minister was preventing submission of critical feedback on the health sector.

“I am flagging these concerns more in the hope for an improvement in the functioning of the government than to highlight failures”, Mr. Vaithilingam said.

Mr. Vaithilingam alleged a deterioration in the law and order situation in Puducherry with cases of extortion and rowdyism on the rise.

On Speaker R. Selvam’s implying a dubious deal behind the acquisition of private land (that was subsequently returned to the owner) sited for a new Assembly complex in Thattanchavady when he was Chief Minister, Mr. Vaithilingam said the Speaker should first examine the original file before making baseless charges or brandishing a “piece of paper” purportedly signed by the then Chief Minister. All that the Speaker, who claimed he was even ready to refer the matter to the CBI, needed to do to get clarity on the land issue was to ask someone in the know of things, the current Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Mr. Vaithilingam said.

The PCC will formally appeal to the Karnataka government to release Cauvery water to Puducherry, Mr. Vaithilingam said. Likewise, it is also expected of the government to do so in the interests of farmers, he added.