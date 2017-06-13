‘Implement seventh pay panel recommendations’

The Oulgaret Municipality Conservancy Workers Association, owing allegiance to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), staged a demonstration on Tuesday in front of the Municipal office demanding immediate implementation of the seventh pay commission recommendations.
The agitators led by T. Murugan, vice-president of the association, said, municipal and panchayat workers were yet to receive the benefits of the seventh pay commission recommendations. The municipality should also fill up vacancies on compassionate grounds by employing the children and dependants of employees who had died during service.
Among other demands, the agitators also demanded the government to terminate the contract awarded to a private firm for clearing solid waste and engage all conservancy workers for cleaning works.
