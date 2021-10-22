PUDUCHERRY

22 October 2021 00:45 IST

The Indira Gandhi Medical College Association has urged authorities to implement long-pending promotion of assistant professor cadres. In a memorandum to the IGMCRI Director, the Association pointed out that doctors had been working in the cadre of Assistant Professors since 2010 and had completed more than the six years service needed to be placed as Associate Professors as per the Career Advancement Scheme notified by the government in September.

Doctors currently placed in Pay level 11 (Assistant Professor - entry level for faculty) are eligible to Pay level 13 (Associate Professor). As per the new G.O., a new cadre at Pay level 12 (Assistant Professor- senior scale) has been introduced, wherein an Assistant Professor after 2 years of entry into service is eligible.

The memorandum stated that the Assistant Professors, who have completed 6 to 11 years and more, as of today/as on G.O. notification date, if placed at this cadre of Assistant Professor-senior scale, stand to lose many years of service (4 years to 9 years at least). Besides, they would be deprived of promotion to an MCI recognised cadre (Associate Professor, which also is the existing cadre in IGMCRI prior to the G.O.).

The memorandum urged the authorities to consider these facts and provide an exemption to the cadre of Assistant Professor and senior scale be given to all Assistant Professors who have already completed 6 years as on notification date of the mentioned G.O. It also submitted that the monetary benefit may be given prospectively as may be deemed feasible by the IGMCRI.