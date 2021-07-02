Immunisation is the best option: L-G

PUDUCHERRY

02 July 2021 01:06 IST

Tamilisai urges private healthcare sector to be better prepared for spike in cases

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday urged the private healthcare sector to upgrade facilities to be better prepared for potential future waves of the pandemic.

Chairing the 18th COVID-19 Task Force weekly review meeting at the Raj Nivas, Dr. Soundararjan said although immunising the population was the best available safeguard against COVID-19, strengthening infrastructure in the private healthcare sector would help prepare and counter a third wave as and when it emerges.

Complimenting the relentless efforts by doctors and health and frontline personnel in bringing the second wave of COVID-19 under control, the Lt. Governor pointed out that activities had returned to near-normal with the gradual easing of lockdown relaxations, except for the night curfew (10 p.m. to 5 a.m.).

Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar said the investments that the private sector had to make on increasing bed strength was not much compared to the challenge at hand.

He flagged the supply of sufficient vaccines as an area of concern. Though the Union Territory had managed to be on track so far, it would require more stocks to attain the goal of 100% vaccination coverage by August 15.

Pointing out that the Union Territory was able to be in this improved position without resorting to a full lockdown of the economy, he stressed on the need to adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour even if cases were on the decline.

One of the proposals to emerge at the meeting was to resume regular classes in medical colleges after getting the faculty and students vaccinated. JIPMER Director Rakesh Aggarwal pointed to the critical value of hands-on practical training.

Director-General of Police Ranveer Singh Krishnia said the department maintained stringent enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Health Secretary T. Arun and other officials participated in the weekly review.

Earlier, the Lt. Governor planted saplings and felicitated physicians at the Indira Gandhi Medical College to mark National Doctors’ Day.