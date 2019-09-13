Puducherry

Illicit arrack from Puducherry seized

Car driver flees; 300 litres confiscated

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) police seized 300 litres of illicit arrack smuggled from Puducherry in a vehicle at the Gangarampalayam check post near here on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Villupuram PEW Sub-Inspector Balamurugan conducted vehicle checks at the check post when they signalled an SUV coming in the opposite direction to stop. However, the car driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

The police found 300 litres of illicit, distilled arrack being smuggled from Puducherry concealed in the vehicle. The police seized it and have launched a search for the car driver. A case has been registered.

