Illegal parking of vehicles in Boulevard a growing concern for traffic police

Illegal parking of vehicles in No Parking Zones coupled with shrinking road space has been affecting the free flow of traffic in the Boulevard, the nerve centre of the city.

With increasing commercialization of residential areas in the Boulevard, people have been grappling with unauthorized parking woes. The problem is not restricted to the French quarter but has also spread to the side lanes in the Tamil quarter.

Parking of vehicles in no parking zones has become a growing concern for the Traffic police as they are affecting movement of vehicles at various locations in the city during peak hours. Ambour Salai, Gingee Salai, Law De Lauriston Street, Romain Rolland Street, Suffren Street, Victor Simonel Street, Dumas Street and Mission Street are among places that witness illegal parking.

“The menace of illegal parking has been raised at several meetings of the Road Safety Committee. However, the problem continues to persist, and no proper action has been initiated against the violators,” an official said.

According to Sandeep Jain, a resident of Rainbow Nagar, “Commuting in the city has become a nightmare thanks to illegal parking and unregulated movement of vehicles. Distances that would be covered earlier in five minutes, now take almost half an hour due to haphazard parking and frequent traffic snarls. Banks, departmental stores, guest houses and restaurants must ensure proper parking spaces before they are given permission by the Town and Country Planning Department. Instead, they use the roads for parking which hinders the free flow of traffic.”

According to Sunaina Mandeen, co-founder of PondyCan, a civil society organization, “The traffic police seem to be totally confused about parking and no parking areas. While parking is not allowed on wide roads, it is permitted on narrow roads. Narrow roads like Romain Rolland have not only parking but also two-way traffic.”

“Naturally, no parking should be allowed in front of people’s garages or driveway as it has been blocking them out of their own homes. The traffic police should also make all four Roads south of Bharathi Park one-way. Parking for cars and two-wheelers can be designated in those parking areas alternatively.”

Ms. Mandeen pointed out that residents who have cars but no garage of their own park their vehicles on the road and many times even in front of other people’s garages. Residents parking of their own vehicles must be regulated particularly on the narrower streets and if they are parking there permanently, the municipality should collect a monthly fee and designate a parking space for them.

“In spite of strict measures introduced by the Traffic police, many residents pay no heed to norms inconveniencing other drivers and commuters. Nehru Street is one area where vehicles are often parked illegally. While clamps are used on four-wheelers, two-wheelers are lugged away using cranes and the owner has to pay fine to retrieve the vehicle. The problems caused by illegal parking may reduce significantly if multi-level parking lots come up in the city,” a traffic police officer said.