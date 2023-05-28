Illegal parking compounds traffic chaos on Anna Salai

May 28, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Illegal and haphazard parking of vehicles along major arterial roads in the city has become a nightmare for pedestrians and residents. Anna Salai, the arterial road that links various lanes in the Boulevard, is becoming congested by the day, with pedestrians and users of public transport suffering the most.

Because of lack of sustained patrolling, drivers park their mini-trucks on either side of the road, inconveniencing pedestrians and hampering the smooth flow of traffic. According to Susai Raj, a resident of Needarajapayar Street, walking through Anna Salai has become difficult with haphazard parking of vehicles.

“Vehicles, especially buses, take the road regularly. With mini-trucks, autorickshaws and cars parked on the stretch from Raja Theatre junction to the intersection of Bussy Street, the road remains chaotic throughout the day. We have repeatedly demanded that mini-trucks be kept out of the road, but the traffic police have not taken any action. Once the mini-trucks are sent to a common parking area, more space will be available for road- users,” Mr. Raj added.

According to an urban planner, “The majority of the commercial buildings on the stretch lack parking lots. This means vehicles are parked on the road. This problem is severe in several areas of the city, including Bussy Street and Mahatma Gandhi Road. The roads were laid decades ago, and the exponential increase in the number of vehicles has made motoring a nightmarish experience.”

A police officer acknowledged that illegal parking ate into the road space and was a major cause of traffic snarls in the city. “We have been acting against violators and imposing spot fines. However, many residents pay no heed to norms, inconveniencing other drivers and commuters. While clamps are used on four-wheelers, two-wheelers are lugged away with cranes and the owners have to pay fine to get their vehicles back. The problems caused by illegal parking will come down significantly if multi-level parking lots come up in the city,” a traffic police officer said.

