Ikebana expo in Auroville

October 18, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau

Centre d’Art Auroville is hosting an Ikebana exhibition by artists Valeria Raso Matsumoto and Kenji Matsumoto.

The exhibition features their exquisite creations in Ikebana, a Japanese tradition which dates back to 6th Century AD, once practised by Samurai warriors to develop their focus prior to battle, and is deeply anchored in the Zen spiritual tradition, the Centre said.

The “Ikebana-Search for the Heart of the Flowers” show is on till October 21 (open from Monday to Saturday between 10 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.)

