IIT Madras team to inspect Puducherry’s Raj Nivas to check foundational strength ahead of proposed renovation

May 02, 2023 12:25 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A team of experts from the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) will inspect the the office-cum-residence of the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, to ascertain its foundational strength. The inspection comes ahead of restoration work being planned for the 250-year-old heritage structure.

“A team led by Arun Menon, associate professor of structural engineering at IIT Madras, will be conducting a thorough inspection of the heritage structure. All parameters and tests, including load-bearing capacity, will be considered, and IIT will give its opinion to the Puducherry government. The team is expected to visit this week,” an official said.

Official sources said the Public Works Department (PWD) had sought the opinion of IIT Madras, after which the government will decide on either restoration or reconstruction of the entire structure. While the PWD is of the opinion that the building is structurally unsafe and needs to be reconstructed, there is also the view that the heritage structure should not be altered and must be retained for posterity.

According to a PWD official, “The building has suffered structural damage and cracks have developed on the first floor and other portions. The building is very old and is now beyond the capacity of restoration work. Even if restoration work is carried out, there is no guarantee that the building’s life can be extended. The PWD has submitted its recommendation to the government to demolish the structure and reconstruct it with the same architectural design.”

However, heritage enthusiasts are of the view that the entire demolition of the building is totally unjustified. The Raj Nivas should be retained as a great tribute to the architectural beauty of the French, they say.

Built in 1766-68, the Raj Nivas, a Grade I A heritage structure, has a history that dates back to more than two-and-a-half centuries. From 1733 to 1761, it functioned as Hotel de la Compagnie. It was destroyed by the British in 1761 and rebuilt in 1766 as the Hotel du Gouvernement. In 1820, it was restored once again. The upper story was added in 1768 and it served as the office and residence of the Chief Commissioner from 1954. From 1963, the Raj Nivas has been serving as the office and residence of the Lieutenant Governor.

A landmark building in the French precinct, the Raj Nivas enjoys a significant location overlooking Bharathi Park. The main building consists of interconnected rooms flanking the central hall. The first-floor reception hall has a vaulted roof with clerestory windows, according to the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH).

Originally, the building was surrounded on all three sides by arcaded porticos on the ground floor and colonnades on the first floor. As part of a later alteration on the ground floor, the portico along Saint Louis Street was enclosed to create more rooms.