IIT-M team inspects site for proposed G20 research park at Sedarapet

March 11, 2024 11:13 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Home Minister A. Namassivayam and a team from IIT-Madras inspecting the site at Sedarapet in Puducherry, for G20 research park. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The plan to establish a G-20 International Research Park in Puducherry has moved further with a team from the proposer of the project, Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), visiting the site identified for the park by the Puducherry government at Sedarapet, here two days ago. 

A team from IIT-M, along with Home Minister A. Namassivayam and Director of Industries Department P.T. Rudra Goud on Sunday visited Sedarapet for a site inspection. The visit follows the government’s decision to allocate 100 acres of land in the 750 acres earlier acquired for Special Economic Zone at Sedarapet - Karasur area. The MHA had last year allowed the territorial administration to utilise the 750 acres for industrial activity.

Mr. Goud told The Hindu that the IIT team was taken to the site and briefed about the topography of the area. “They will be giving a formal proposal after assessing the suitability of the land. Another team from the survey wing of IIT will be visiting the site on Tuesday. The project is on track,” he said.

A few weeks ago, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy visited the IIT-M campus and had held discussions with the management. He expressed the government’s keen interest in establishing the park.

The proposed park is aimed at bringing scholars, scientists, technocrats and entrepreneurs from G20, European Unions and friendly nations under one roof to carry out research in various nation-specific subjects.

