GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIT-M team inspects site for proposed G20 research park at Sedarapet

March 11, 2024 11:13 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Home Minister A. Namassivayam and a team from IIT-Madras inspecting the site at Sedarapet in Puducherry, for G20 research park.

Home Minister A. Namassivayam and a team from IIT-Madras inspecting the site at Sedarapet in Puducherry, for G20 research park. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The plan to establish a G-20 International Research Park in Puducherry has moved further with a team from the proposer of the project, Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), visiting the site identified for the park by the Puducherry government at Sedarapet, here two days ago. 

A team from IIT-M, along with Home Minister A. Namassivayam and Director of Industries Department P.T. Rudra Goud on Sunday visited Sedarapet for a site inspection. The visit follows the government’s decision to allocate 100 acres of land in the 750 acres earlier acquired for Special Economic Zone at Sedarapet - Karasur area. The MHA had last year allowed the territorial administration to utilise the 750 acres for industrial activity.

Mr. Goud told The Hindu that the IIT team was taken to the site and briefed about the topography of the area. “They will be giving a formal proposal after assessing the suitability of the land. Another team from the survey wing of IIT will be visiting the site on Tuesday. The project is on track,” he said.

A few weeks ago, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy visited the IIT-M campus and had held discussions with the management. He expressed the government’s keen interest in establishing the park.

The proposed park is aimed at bringing scholars, scientists, technocrats and entrepreneurs from G20, European Unions and friendly nations under one roof to carry out research in various nation-specific subjects.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.