IIT-M plans to establish G20 International Industries Research Park at Sedarapet

September 25, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

In what could contribute to the further development of Puducherry, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), has initiated the process to establish a G20 International Industries Research Park here to serve as a single point location for technology and scientific research eco system.

Modelled on the research centre functioning on IIT-M campus, the proposed research park in Puducherry aimed at bringing scholars, scientists, technocrats, and entrepreneurs from G20, European Union and friendly nations under one roof to carry out research in advanced materials, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, smart cities, and other nation-specific subjects.

After the idea was floated by the institute, a delegation led by Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan visited IIT-M a month ago to hold deliberations with the institute’s Director V. Kamakoti. They also visited the IIT-M Research Park.

Last week, a four-member team comprising, M.J. Shankar Raman, CEO, IITM Pravartak IITMRP, Rajendra Mootha, Head 10X New Initiatives IITMRP, R. G. Robinson, Dean, Admin and Ramesh Singhal, IIT-M alumnus visited Puducherry and inspected a site at Sedarapet for setting up the park.

Mr. Lakshminarayanan told The Hindu that the discussions are progressing fast towards establishment of the park. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy will be visiting IIT-M campus in two days to further carry forward the discussions, he added.

“We have at our disposal around 250 acres at Sedarapet for the park. Once things materialise, a Cabinet decision will be taken on transfer of land, signing of agreement and on development of infrastructure. IIT-M will be pursuing other issues related to the establishment of the park with the Union Government as it involves investment from foreign countries,“ the Minister told The Hindu.

One of the reasons for IIT-M to opt Puducherry for establishing the park, the Minister said was due to the existence of Auroville International Township as it would serve the interest of foreign researchers for their stay.

“The park aims to accommodate more than 5,000 research scholars involved in innovation. The infusion of investment will create job opportunities both during the construction phase and afterwards. It will help the Union Territory gain economically and establish the region further as an education hub. The presence of IIT-M in Puducherry will help us in many ways. The government is working in close coordination with the institute to establish the park by 2026,” he added.