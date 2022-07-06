IIPA suggests seeking 25% of Budget as additional Central grant

‘Mechanism must to ensure proper, timely and full utilisation of allocated funds’

The government should seek at least 25% of the Budget for 2022-23 as additional Central grant, the Puducherry chapter of the Indian Institute of Public Administration said on Wednesday. R.R. Dhanapall, IIPA chairman, who was an invitee to the State Planning Board meeting to formulate the draft Budget to be submitted to the Centre, said in a memorandum to the Lt. Governor that the government which has requested the Government of India to enhance the grant in view of the extraordinary situation due to COVID-19 pandemic and financial crisis should appeal for a quantum that is 25% of the Budget 2022-23. The IIPA memorandum has also suggested that the government institute a mechanism to ensure proper, timely and full utilisation of allocated funds. As per the financial management principles, it is not advisable to surrender or allow the allocated funds to lapse. “Some tough measures need to be taken in this area”, it said. Mr. Dhanpall also sought the creation of a hub to support coordination with professionals and policy makers in education, health and tourism, regulate all types of taxes across sectors and find the avenues to augment resources to meet need of development of planning.