IIPA submits inputs on revenue mobilisation

A hike in property taxes and timely revision of guideline register value are among the revenue-expansion proposals offered by the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) ahead of formulation of the Budget (2024-25).

Responding to the outreach by the administration for suggestions and inputs for the Budget, R.R. Dhanapall, IIPA-Puducherry chairman, submitted a memorandum to Lieutenant Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan. It called for for identifying the scope for revenue generation at the level of Panchayati Raj institutions.

Noting that the Union Territory has requested the Centre to enhance the grant amount in view of the extraordinary fiscal crisis, the IIPA suggested that the government press the case for 100% funding for Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

The IIPA welcomed the proposal for the State Planning Board to hold biannual meetings — one devoted to stock-taking of the resource position and the other for approving draft plan proposals.