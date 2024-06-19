GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIPA submits inputs on revenue mobilisation

Published - June 19, 2024 12:22 am IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau

A hike in property taxes and timely revision of guideline register value are among the revenue-expansion proposals offered by the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) ahead of formulation of the Budget (2024-25).

Responding to the outreach by the administration for suggestions and inputs for the Budget, R.R. Dhanapall, IIPA-Puducherry chairman, submitted a memorandum to Lieutenant Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan. It called for for identifying the scope for revenue generation at the level of Panchayati Raj institutions.

Noting that the Union Territory has requested the Centre to enhance the grant amount in view of the extraordinary fiscal crisis, the IIPA suggested that the government press the case for 100% funding for Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

The IIPA welcomed the proposal for the State Planning Board to hold biannual meetings — one devoted to stock-taking of the resource position and the other for approving draft plan proposals.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.