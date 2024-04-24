IIPA clocks 16 years of UPSC and Civil Service training

April 24, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The city chapter of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) has completed its 16th year of providing training for serving bureaucrats and students aspiring for the UPSC/Civil Services and looks at an expansion of its programmes.

The city chapter of IIPA, which has completed its 56th anniversary and bagged the IIPA Best Performance Award in 2020, has a three-pronged approach to serve its mission of contributing to the improvement of public governance---organising training workshops and refresher courses for IAS/IPS professionals in service, offering courses of varying duration to student aspirants and awareness programmes in public administration and local self governance for the public.

“We prepare a training calendar and submit it to government for allotting participants for between four to eight programmes a year,” said R.R Dhanapall, chairman, IIPA, Puducherry. The government of India also mandates the IIPA to conduct seminars on subjects such as human rights or consumer rights to employees of government departments, NGOs and members of the public.

During the recent celebrations of Civil Services Day, he announced that in addition to the three-year UPSC/Civil Services training programme for XII students commenced last year, a five-year programme has been launched this year for students from class X onward.

As part of an MoU with Pondicherry University, the IIPA has commenced a programme of providing full-fledged UPSC training for students of BA political sciences.

The chapter runs its various programmes for students on the strength of freely accessible online resources, including question bank and tutorials, at the IIPA-Delhi and a vast pool of experienced faculty constituted by its members from Chennai, as well as 50 per cent of professors of Pondicherry University.

“What we usually see is students completing the one-year weekend courses opting increasingly for the Staff Selection Commission examination to get into Central jobs. This year, we have a batch of students appearing for the Civil Services preliminary examination in June”, said Mr. Dhanapall. He was also confident that Puducherry would produce a minimum of 15-20 Civil Services professionals over the next three to four years.

