ADVERTISEMENT

IGP V.J. Chandran retires from service; police dept. conduct farewell parade

May 31, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Director-General of Police Manoj Kumar Lal honouring IGP V.J. Chandran, who retired from service on Wednesday, at a farewell parade in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Inspector General of Police (IGP) V.J. Chandran retired from service on Wednesday after serving 33 years in Pondicherry Police Service.

The Police Department organised a farewell parade for the officer at the Police Training Ground. He received a guard of honour from the territorial police. Speaking on the occasion, Director-General of Police Manoj Kumar Lal said it was for the first time that the department was organising a parade for a retiring officer in the rank of IGP. 

Mr. Chandran joined the service as Superintendent of Police. He served as SSP, ADC to Lieutenant Governor and DIG in Puducherry. He had served in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh after he was conferred with IPS. Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic and Crime and Intelligence, Brijendra Kumar Yadav; and Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Narra Chaitanya were present. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US