IGP V.J. Chandran retires from service; police dept. conduct farewell parade

May 31, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Director-General of Police Manoj Kumar Lal honouring IGP V.J. Chandran, who retired from service on Wednesday, at a farewell parade in Puducherry.

Director-General of Police Manoj Kumar Lal honouring IGP V.J. Chandran, who retired from service on Wednesday, at a farewell parade in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Inspector General of Police (IGP) V.J. Chandran retired from service on Wednesday after serving 33 years in Pondicherry Police Service.

The Police Department organised a farewell parade for the officer at the Police Training Ground. He received a guard of honour from the territorial police. Speaking on the occasion, Director-General of Police Manoj Kumar Lal said it was for the first time that the department was organising a parade for a retiring officer in the rank of IGP. 

Mr. Chandran joined the service as Superintendent of Police. He served as SSP, ADC to Lieutenant Governor and DIG in Puducherry. He had served in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh after he was conferred with IPS. Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic and Crime and Intelligence, Brijendra Kumar Yadav; and Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Narra Chaitanya were present. 

