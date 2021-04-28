IGMCRI suspends elective surgeries

PUDUCHERRY

28 April 2021 03:34 IST

The IGMCRI, a designated State-run COVID-19 hospital, has temporarily suspended elective surgeries from Wednesday as a measure of containing spread of COVID-19.

The IGMCRI Medical Superintendent said in a press note that all emergency surgeries and all other services, including dialysis treatment, would be continued in addition to all in-patient and out-patient services.

Advertising

Advertising