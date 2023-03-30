HamberMenu
IGMCRI gets 50 computers

March 30, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy handing over the computers to Health Secretary C. Udayakumar, for Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute, which was presented by MRF Factory under the CSR activities at an event held at Assembly premises in Puducherry on Thursday.

The Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute was donated 50 computers by the MRF factory located in Nettapakkam as part of a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

The devices were handed over to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy by S. Govindarajan, representative of the tyre company, at the Assembly complex.

As part of the CSR, 500 LEDs were also provided for the Indira Nagar area.

P. Rajavelou, Deputy Speaker, V. Aroumougame, Government Whip, Health Secretary C. Udayakumar and officials of the IGMCRI and Electricity Department participated.

