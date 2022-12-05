If a policy benefits people, we will implement it despite criticism, says Lt. Governor

December 05, 2022 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday expressed firm resolve to implement policies that are meant for public welfare despite criticism.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes all criticism in his stride, but he is firm on implementing programmes that are good for the people. We are trained by him and will take decisions for the welfare of the people. If a policy benefits the people, we will definitely implement it despite criticism,” she said while participating at a government function to release Tamil translations of Modi@20 Dreams Meet Delivery and Ambedkar and Modi.

Taking exception to the use of unparliamentary words while criticising her, the Lt. Governor said, “People are free to criticise anyone but there should be civility in the use of language. Otherwise, we will be compelled to respond in an appropriate manner.”

Dr. Soundararajan said for a section of people in the country, freedom of speech came at their convenience. Recalling the criticism against music composer Ilaiyaraaja for writing a preface for Ambedkar and Modi, the Lt. Governor said people should first read the book before criticising.

“The country has achieved so many things under the Prime Minister’s leadership. The way the Prime Minister handled the COVID-19 pandemic is a testimony to his leadership. People are free to move around without a mask. People should first try to understand the developments that are taking place in the country,” she said.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan said the country was marching ahead with confidence to become a developed nation by 2047. The Prime Minister’s aim was to make the country self-sufficient in every sphere, he said adding that under the leadership of Mr. Modi, a separate Ministry for Fisheries was constituted. The Union Government was spending around ₹32,000 crore to improve the livelihood of fishermen, he added.

Hailing the contribution of the Prime Minister towards making the country self-reliant, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said the biggest strengths of Mr. Modi was his commitment, dedication and strong will to take the country forward. “The Prime Minister’s ideas are all towards making the country developed and leading the world. The country has taken big steps in becoming self-reliant and we have started even exporting arms,” he said.

Speaker R. Selvam, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan and Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar were present.