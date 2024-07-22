ICMR’s diet and biomarker survey launched in U.T.

The next phase of the nation-wide Diet and Biomarker Study in India (DABS-I) is undertaken by Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN) to assess nutritional status and micronutrient deficiencies across demographic sets has been rolled out in Puducherry.

The main objective of the project is to examine correlations between dietary patterns and the prevalence of anaemia, obesity and nutrient deficiencies. The data-driven estimates would help develop public health strategies.

After launching the DABS-I, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, told the reporters that the survey would cover 50 urban wards/villages covering four regions in the Union Territory: Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.

The findings of the survey would shed light on prevalence of undernutrition or other diet-linked health issues, especially among children. The data would help shape government interventions, Mr. Rangasamy said.

As far as child nutrition needs is required, the findings would help make adjustments to the mid-day meal programme in schools and anganwadis, the Chief Minister said.

Replying to a question, Mr. Rangasamy said the government was committed to resume distribution of free rice through ration shops as early as possible. “We have got the proposal cleared with the Lt. Governor and are working on the modalities”, he said.

A. Muthamma, Secretary, Planning and Research; P. Muthumeena, Director, Department of Women and Child Development; Manju Rahi, Director, ICMR-Vector Control Research Centre in Puducherry; and R. Dhanalakshmi, VCRC scientist; R. Anandan, NIN researcher; and officials were present.

According to the Health Department, the survey will seek to estimate the prevalence of anaemia and micronutrient deficiencies across various demographic groups, such as children under five years, children between 5 to 9 years, adolescent boys and girls, adult men, and women and the elderly.

The data collection process for the survey will be executed by well trained team comprising around 30 members, including to Medical officers, nutritionists, dieticians, phlebotomist, lab technicians, social workers and anthropologist.

The data gathered will encompass household, social, economic, and demographic details, infant and young child feeding practises, anthropometric measurements, noncommunicable disease, 24 hours dietary intake, cooked food samples, and blood samples collection. The blood samples will be analysed to estimate various parameters, such as haemoglobin, fasting blood glucose, and other bio-markers, including iron, zinc, B9, B12, vitamin A, etc along with lipid profile.

In Puducherry, the survey is implemented in collaboration with our Health and WCD Departments and the ICMR VCRC. The Health Department has sought the cooperation of the public for the smooth conduct of the survey.