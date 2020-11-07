ICMR to reference U.T.’s containment model

PUDUCHERRY

Bedi holds review meet with officials

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is working on a monograph based on the Puducherry model of COVID-19 containment, Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi said on Friday.

The Lt. Governor, who held a review meeting with officials, said a template of data management would also be put together in consultation with the ICMR.

Apart from the good practices of the Union Territory in testing, tracing and enforcement, its distinct decentralised approach of outreach to the community, through mobile testing and camps, would be disseminated by engaging a research team, Ms. Bedi said.

As part of the campaign, folk artistes will perform at the beach promenade during weekends when there is a higher tourist footfall. The awareness drive will be sustained till Pongal in January, she said.

Meanwhile, police deployment at a shopping zone in Reddiarpalayam, identified as a COVID-19 hotspot by the war room, is being strengthened for ensuring compliance to norms.