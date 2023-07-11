ICAI to hold tax clinics to assist payees file return

July 11, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), southern regional council, will conduct tax clinics in the city on July 13 and 14 for the benefit of individual tax payees who are mandated to submit their Income Tax returns by July 31.

A press note from Kushal Raj, secretary ICAI Puducherry, said two tax experts will lead the clinics to offer consultation on queries on direct taxes. The clinics are scheduled at the chapter’s office at ICAI Bhawan, No. 8, Second Main Road, Ilango Nagar, Puducherry 605011.

The clinics are held as part of a nation-wide drive by Central Board of Direct Taxes.

