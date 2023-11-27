ICAI meet to focus on MSMEs and start-ups

November 27, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Southern Indian Regional Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in Puducherry is organising an “MSME Sahyog and Start-up Samvad” programme here on Wednesday to foster collaboration and support for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and the innovator ecosystem.

The event with free entry, hosted by the ICAI’s “MSME and Start-up Committee”, has been scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the MIT Auditorium, Manakula Vinayagar Institute of Technology, Kaleerthalkuppam, Madagadipet.

A press note from Kushal Raj, Secretary, ICAI Puducherry, said eminent speakers from institutions such as the National Small Industries Corporation, State Bank of India and the Small Industries Development Bank of India will lead sessions on various topics related to MSMEs. Several Chartered Accountants specialised in the start-up sector will also share expertise with the participants.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.