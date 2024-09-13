IAS/IPS officers transferred

In a reshuffle by the Ministry of Home Affairs of IAS/IPS officers of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre, S.D. Sundaresan has been transferred back to Puducherry from his current posting in Arunachal Pradesh.

During his earlier stint in Puducherry, the 2011 batch officer had held various posts, including Special Secretary to the Lt. Governor and Transport Commissioner.

In the IPS cadres, R. Sathiyasundaram (AGMUT 2009) has been transferred from Delhi to Puducherry, while Swati Singh, serving as Commandant, India Reserve Battalion, Puducherry and Manish, SSP Karaikal, both from the AGMUT 2020 batch, have been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh.